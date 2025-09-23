President Tori Winchester (right) and VP Larissa Cardona were introduced at the City Council meeting. The new officers for the current schoo...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/youth-leaders-of-menifee-officers-introduced-to-city-council.html

President Tori Winchester (right) and VP Larissa Cardona were introduced at the City Council meeting.

The new officers for the current school term in the Youth Leaders of Menifee organization were introduced Sept. 17 at the Menifee City Council meeting.



The leadership group is open to teens who reside or attend school in Menifee. The City of Menifee website states, “The purpose of the Youth Leaders of Menifee is to promote public service and community involvement, with, for and by youth. Teens will have the opportunity to be the voice of the youth in the community by creating and implementing programs and events for youth and teens. Youth Leaders of Menifee creates a positive environment for teens to develop leadership skills, enhance communication, and build self-esteem and confidence. Through this program teens will also receive job readiness training and have the opportunity to volunteer at City of Menifee programs and events.”



The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from September through May.



President for this school year as Tori Winchester, a senior at Paloma Valley High School. She introduced the group’s theme of Fulfillment, saying, “We believe fulfillment to be the complete carrying out of a task in a way that gives meaning to service, growth and the community.”



Vice President is Larissa Cardona, also a senior at Paloma Valley. She explained how the group is open to Menifee teens who are interested in serving their community through volunteering at city events.



Other officers for the Youth Leaders of Menifee introduced themselves to council members and the audience. Any teen seeking more information about the group is encouraged to call 951-679-8092 or email www.cityofmenifee.us/YLM



