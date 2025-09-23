Council OKs design contract for Heritage Lake fire station

By Doug Spoon, Editor The Menifee City Council last week voted to approve an agreement with the architectural firm selected to design a ne...

The Menifee City Council last week voted to approve an agreement with the architectural firm selected to design a new fire station for the Heritage Lake community in Menifee.Heritage Lake Fire Station 74 will be located northeast of the intersection of Menifee Road and Case/Matthews Road. It is just north of the current Heritage Lake community and will be located near a new master development of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings being constructed south of Highway 74.The project is not to exceed a cost of $989,880. That amount will come from a Capital Improvement Projects fund that has $2.5 million available. The project was awarded to TSK, Inc. – the highest ranked of 10 bidders. This cost is for design only and does not include construction costs.“As Menifee continues to experience rapid growth city-wide, this new development would increase the population density within the northeast section of the City, requiring upgrades to existing public infrastructure, which includes emergency services and facilities to support the expanding community,” the staff report stated.The facility will cover about two acres and will accommodate six to eight fire personnel, a 60-foot ladder truck, a medic squad unit, and the latest firefighting technology, according to the report. In addition, a traffic signal will be installed on Menifee Road to support the safe movement of emergency response vehicles at the intersection.There was no discussion of the agenda item, which was presented on the consent calendar and unanimously approved along with several other items.