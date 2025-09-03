Students eligible to enter video contest for EMWD

Sponsored post: Eastern Municipal Water District is working to increase awareness of the need to keep our drains and sewers as clear as po...

Eastern Municipal Water District is working to increase awareness of the need to keep our drains and sewers as clear as possible. They are holding a contest for high school students to make a video showing how to keep our sewers healthy. The prize is a $500 amazon gift card. For more information, see emwd.org/videocontest