Students eligible to enter video contest for EMWD

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Sponsored post:

Eastern Municipal Water District is working to increase awareness of the need to keep our drains and sewers as clear as possible. They are holding a contest for high school students to make a video showing how to keep our sewers healthy. The prize is a $500 amazon gift card. For more information, see emwd.org/videocontest


 

