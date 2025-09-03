Tribute planned for Sept. 26 in honor of Jerome Robinson

The public is invited to attend a celebration of the career of well-known singer and local resident Jerome Robinson, formerly a member of th...

The public is invited to attend a celebration of the career of well-known singer and local resident Jerome Robinson, formerly a member of the 2nd Generation Platters. Jerome has entertained at local venues for years and is retiring to spend more time with his family. Tickets for the Sept. 26 event are $25. Details below.