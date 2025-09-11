Santa Rosa Academy holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

Students and dignitaries participate in a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Santa Rosa Academy. (Photos courtesy of SRA) Contributed content: The ...

Contributed content:



The Student Leadership of Santa Rosa Academy on Thursday held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, a heartfelt event dedicated to remembering the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and celebrating the bravery and service of our community's first responders and military members, both active and retired.



The ceremony featured a special address by Los Angeles County Fire Captain and SRA parent Steve Blackburn, who shared inspiring words about service, sacrifice, and community. The event opened with a moving performance of the National Anthem by 11th-grade student Wynter Pepper, followed by a flag ceremony conducted by the SRA California Cadet Corps. A moment of silence was observed to honor all those lost on 9/11, reflecting the community's commitment to remembrance.



The event began with a parade across SRA’s Elementary, Middle School, and High School campuses, where first responders, active military members, and veterans were celebrated for their unwavering dedication to protecting and serving our nation.



Santa Rosa Academy’s educational philosophy underscores this event’s significance, rooted in fostering not only academic excellence but also the conscious development of good character, sincere respect for all individuals regardless of background, and a commitment to civic responsibility and patriotic ideals.



Through events like the 9/11 Memorial, SRA instills in its students the values of service, respect, and dedication to the principles of a democratic society.

Fire Captain and SRA parent Steve Blackburn and family pose with SRA Superintendent Dr. Robert Hennings.

Menifee City Council member Dan Temple marches in the SRA 9/11 memorial parade.















