'Big flag' returns to Paloma Valley for Friday's football game

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/big-flag-returns-to-paloma-valley-for-fridays-football-game.html

The "big flag" was last displayed at Paloma Valley High School in 2015.

For the first time in 10 years, Paloma Valley High School will display the "big flag" during a pregame ceremony before Friday night's Menifee Bowl football game against Heritage.



The flag -- a 45,000-square-foot flag that covers the entire field -- was first displayed before a Paloma Valley football game on Sept. 11, 2015, in remembrance of the 9/11 tragedy. Loudspeakers blared Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" and a moment of silence was held for the 9/11 victims, followed by the playing of the national anthem.



The flag has been displayed at Super Bowls and the World Series.



Members of the military and first responders will be honored during the pregame ceremony. The pregame activities will begin at 6:45 p.m. and kickoff will take place about 7:15.

