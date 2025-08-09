Check out these three adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus: Sam is a gentle giant -- a joyful and calm co...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/you-can-help-give-a-dog-a-loving-home-today.html



Check out these three adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:



Sam is a gentle giant -- a joyful and calm companion who brings happiness wherever he goes. Though his eyes reveal a history of disappointment, Sam remains hopeful for a family who will cherish him. If you can't adopt, please consider sharing his story with others who may be searching for a new best friend.



Sam is a 4-year-old neutered German Shepherd mix, brown and black in color. He weighs 98 pounds.

ID: A1871244



Spirit is a shy but sweet dog longing for a devoted family. Her gentle nature makes her a wonderful potential companion. She is calm and affectionate.



Spirit is a 4-year-old Siberian Husky mix. She is tan and white in color and weighs 49 pounds. ID: A1853787



Bruno is a handsome, athletic dog who loves going on walks. Despite his strength, he is affectionate and kind-hearted. He walks well on a leash and has a calm demeanor. He is a 1-year-old Mastiff mix. He is grey and white in color and weighs 70 pounds.

ID: A1854951



(Photos by Donna Chavez, volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)



The shelter is currently facing a space crisis, and pets like these urgently need homes. Adoption fees are waived for the entire month, making now the perfect time to make a life-saving choice. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. Visit Sam, Spirit, Bruno, and many other pets at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto.



If you can’t visit the shelter in person today, please go to our website: https://24petconnect.com/. Click on “search ID/tag” and enter the ID number listed.