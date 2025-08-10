Running back trio will lead way for Liberty High football team

Liberty High football players are preparing for their Aug. 22 season opener. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Doug Spoon, Editor ...

Liberty High football players are preparing for their Aug. 22 season opener. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



The Liberty High School football team will rely on a “1-2-3 punch” at running back and talent at other skill positions when it opens the season Aug. 22 at home against Temecula Valley.



Leading the way will be senior running back Parris Peacock, the team’s MVP last season. Peacock rushed for 866 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. During a break in preseason practice, coach Adam Contreras said Peacock has both the size and speed to excel in the offensive backfield.



“He’s one of our bigger backs, and he also has decent speed,” Contreras said. “He broke four or five 50+ runs last year. Parris really gives us that home run potential. He’s a downhill player who also starts at outside linebacker, and he’s the strongest guy on the team.”



Another one of the three talented running backs in the rotation is senior Trent Hallis, a two-way starter at fullback and strong safety. Hallis rushed for 674 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.



“Trent was our MVP on defense last year,” Contreras said about Hallis, who has been on the varsity team since his freshman year. “He’s a little shiftier than you might expect.”



Rounding out the running back trio is junior two-way starter Chris DeBose.



“Chris is about 6-foot, 215. He plays middle linebacker too,” Contreras said. “He’s the second strongest kid on the team, and he’s really a leader by example.”



The Bison, who finished last season with a 4-6 record, will also look to two-way linemen Micah Merced and Jayden Torres. In the defensive secondary, Daxton Laurer will provide leadership at cornerback. He will also see action on offense as a receiver.



“Daxton is a smart player and he’s very athletic,” Contreras said.



Senior Devin Dillard takes over at starting quarterback this season. He started the last three games last season after Anthony Quinones went down with an injury. Liberty won two of those three games.



“He’s a lefty,” Contreras said. “He really stepped up in the off-season for us.”

