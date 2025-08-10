Wildcats ready to move on from last year's disappointment

Senior Arthur Clemons will be asked to play several roles this season. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Doug Spoon, Editor Paloma...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/wildcats-ready-to-move-on-from-last-years-disappointment.html

Senior Arthur Clemons will be asked to play several roles this season. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Paloma Valley High School’s football team was moved up in the ranks from the Sunbelt League to the Ivy League last season, and things didn’t go real well for the Wildcats. They finished 1-4 in league play and 5-5 overall.



Coach Juan Merida says he believes the players learned from the experience and are approaching this season with a more energetic and optimistic approach. The Wildcats have been practicing the last two weeks in preparation for their Aug. 22 non-league season opener against Temescal Canyon.



“The guys learned that this league isn’t the Sunbelt League,” Merida said. “As much as I told them, it was a rude awakening. Fall camp has been so much better. Now they understand what they’re heading into.”



If the Wildcats are going to get off to a fast start, senior Arthur Clemons must have productive performances – and he certainly has proven himself capable of the job. Last year, Clemons caught 32 passes for 568 yards and 4 touchdowns. He went on to a successful track season, winning the league championship in the triple jump and also qualifying for the CIF finals in the long jump. And that was on a bad ankle.



“He hasn’t had any issues with the ankle,” Merida said about Clemons’ performance this preseason. “I’m excited to see what Arthur can do this fall. He has really elevated his leadership.”



Merida will be asking a lot of Clemons again this year. He will once again play time at slotback, running back, safety, and as a kick returner.



Seniors Isaac Navarro and Orlando Gonzalez will once again share playing time at quarterback. Last season, Navarro passed for 1,428 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Gonzalez threw for 617 yards and 6 TDs.



“We’ll rotate them early on and see if anyone separates,” Merida said. “Last year they struggled with their accuracy, but neither had started a varsity game before. They’ve worked a lot on their ball placement and command of the offense.”



On defense, senior Dustin Higginbotham returns at linebacker. He was the team’s top tackler a year ago. Offensive lineman standouts include Elijah Chapman, Francis Deguzman, Jacob Flores, and Gavin Fairbairn, a three-year starter.



Merida is also expecting big things from junior cornerback Anthony Fayemiwo. Daniel Sanches is a veteran starter at the same position. Another standout is returning starter Malik Carlton, who is moving from defensive end to outside linebacker.

Photo by Action Captures Media Group

Photo by Action Captures Media Group





Photo by Action Captures Media Group

Photo by Action Captures Media Group



