Menifee PD officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
The latest in a series of allegations against Menifee Police officers came to light on Tuesday when Menifee PD announced that one of its own was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. In addition, the officer is suspected by Sheriff's Department investigators of previous sexual assaults as well.
Officer Juan Pesina was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, according to a Menifee PD press release. Pesina was placed on administrative leave “pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations." He faces felony charges of sexual battery, rape, sodomy, and oral copulation, according to jail records. Pesina is due in court Thursday at the Murrieta Justice Center.
The allegations date back to July 22, when the Menifee PD Professional Standards Unit received a complaint of sexual assault against an officer. A preliminary internal investigation began, during which Pesina was identified as the suspect. Menifee PD requested an independent criminal investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit of Pesina, who has been with Menifee PD since 2022.
Investigators determined there was sufficient probable cause to warrant the arrest of Pesina. A Sheriff's Department press release Tuesday stated that Pesina is suspected of assaulting a victim during an on-duty investigation -- and that he is also now suspected of previous sexual assaults.
"Additional victims were identified in incidents that had occurred in Riverside County between 2023 and 2024," the press release stated. "Investigators determined that Pesina encountered these victims while on duty and off duty." A source told Menifee 24/7 Tuesday that Pesina was previously on administrative leave, but no results of that investigation were ever made public.
According to the Sheriff's Department press release, authorities believe there are additional victims who may come forward. All inquiries regarding the case should be directed to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Master Investigator Andrade, at 951-955-1701, reference case number MB25-205-0002.
“The Menifee Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of integrity in law enforcement,” the Menifee PD press release stated. “We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with investigative authorities.”
In addition to the press release, which was sent to media outlets and posted on the department’s Facebook page, Menifee PD Chief Chris Karrer posted a video announcing the arrest and declaring the department’s commitment to transparency.
As stated earlier, this is only the latest in a series of allegations against Menifee PD officers – many by other officers for alleged misconduct of department leaders. Menifee 24/7 has reported in several news stories about these allegations – including in this June 9 article. City Manager Armando Villa confirmed previously that allegations are under “internal investigation”, but no results of those investigations have been announced.
An allegation not previously reported comes from multiple sources within Menifee PD about an officer who was recently stopped by a CHP officer and was cited for suspicion of DUI. According to sources, the officer was not charged (“at the officer’s discretion”) and is awaiting a DMV hearing on the citation, plus a decision by the District Attorney on whether to file criminal charges. Meanwhile, the officer was placed on one week’s paid administrative leave and is now back on duty, sources said.
Villa and Karrer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Officer Juan Pesina is shown during his swearing in in 2022. He came from LAPD. (Photo via Facebook)