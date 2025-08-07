Local man arrested on firearms charges on Newport Road

A Menifee man faces multiple firearms charges after being arrested during an incident at the Mobil Gas Station at Newport Road and Winter Ha...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A Menifee man faces multiple firearms charges after being arrested during an incident at the Mobil Gas Station at Newport Road and Winter Hawk Road Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m,. when Menifee Police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. Six individuals were detained during an investigation, during which an unregistered “ghost gun” was observed in plain view on the floorboard of one of the vehicles involved.

Joshua Sierra, 19, faces a felony charge of possessing an undetectable firearm and two misdemeanor charges. He was released on bail today and has a Sept. 18 court date.

