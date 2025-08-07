Garcia joins Senior Advisory Committee, Atwood retires

Menifee resident Laurie Garcia was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the Menifee Senior Advisory Committee, which oversees and advocates for senior citizen activities in the city. A local resident for 11 years, Garcia is a small business owner and a former member of the Canyon Lake Veterans Advisory Committee. She was sworn in by city clerk Stephanie Roseen.

Garcia replaces Bruce Atwood, who was honored by the City Council for his five years of service. He was joined by other committee members and friends.


 

 

