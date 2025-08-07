Community Cupboard recognized for serving 1 million meals

The Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, a nonprofit that provides food and supplies to local residents in need, was honored by the City Counc...

The Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, a nonprofit that provides food and supplies to local residents in need, was honored by the City Council Wednesday night. A large group of volunteers joined Director Dawn Smith and council members in recognizing the fact that the Cupboard served over 1 million free meals to residents in the last fiscal year. The Community Cupboard food pantry and thrift shop are located in the Cherry Hills Plaza in the Sun City community.

