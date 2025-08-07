Heritage football team continues to show improvement

Heritage football coach Rich McClure addresses his players during practice. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Doug Spoon, Editor N...

Heritage football coach Rich McClure addresses his players during practice. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Now in his third year as head football coach at Heritage High School, Rich McClure continues to see improvement in a team that has been steadily rebuilding under his guidance.



McClure, who has more than 40 years experience as a head coach in high school and college, welcomes back a talented group of players from a team that posted a 4-6 record last season. That mark may not be indicative of just how much the players progressed from an 0-10 record in McClure’s first season.



As the Patriots work out in preparation for an Aug. 21 season opener at Elsinore High, McClure is optimistic of his team’s chances for continued improvement.



“We have quite a few talented players,” McClure said. “I’ll wait and let you know more about things when we get into the season.”



Heritage’s offense starts with quarterback Elijah Sanchez, a senior who got some playing time behind starter Achilles Reveles last season.



“Elijah did a lot of stuff on his own this off-season, including a lot of 7-on-7,” McClure said. “He’s improved quite a bit.”



Also returning is senior tight end Dane Ortiz, who at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds is a formidable opponent on both the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Matt Mason excels at both blocking back and linebacker.



“He’s really impressed us with his pass catching,” McClure said. “Matt’s a real physical player and a vocal leader, too.”



Another standout is senior offensive guard Austen Willison, a leader of the group who makes the calls on the line and is a strong pass protector.



McClure is also excited about his junior class. Running back Hayden Hill returns after rushing for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.



Heritage’s first home game will be Aug. 29 against Kaiser.

