PD issues 40 citations during bicycle, pedestrian operation

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department issued 40 citations for a variety of violations made by drivers during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on Wednesday, Aug. 6, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the City of Menifee. Additionally, a driver was arrested and cited for driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI. That vehicle was also impounded for the suspended driver’s license.The operation took place throughout several streets and intersections in the city, where 42 drivers and/or pedestrians were contacted during the operation. The locations observed by officers were frequently traveled by pedestrians and bicyclists. The operation focused on areas where pedestrians and bicyclists were present, such as parks and schools.“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility in keeping the road safe,” Chief Chris Karrer said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”The Menifee Police Department will be holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation soon, but a date has not been determined yet. A news release will be sent out when that date is selected, and officers staffed for it.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.