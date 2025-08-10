VFW sponsors national essay contest on patriotism

Posted by Doug Spoon
Sponsored post from VFW Post 1956:

Veterans of Foreign Wars is sponsoring a national competition for youths in grade 6-8 and grades 9-12. Participants are invited to write or send a video about their patriotism for a cash prize. Deadline is Oct. 31, but start working on your essay now! Details below.



