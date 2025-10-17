Autumn, Priestess are waiting for you to adopt them
Contributed content:
Here are just a couple of the many dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Hi, I'm Autumn, a sweet soul in need of a forever home. My days are filled with gentle play and smart tricks to impress anyone who stops by. I'm mellow, making me perfect for cozy cuddle sessions. I dream of spending the holidays with a loving family, sharing joy and playfulness. Adopting me means gaining a loyal friend who's always ready to offer a paw in friendship and a nose for adventure. Let's make this holiday season the beginning of our lifelong bond.
I am a 5-year-old female English Bulldog/Pit Bull mix. I weigh 58.80 pounds, and I have a beautiful black brindle coat. I am calm, sweet, and friendly. A1882644
Hi there! I’m Priestess, your future cuddle buddy and loyal friend. I love spending my days playing gently, sharing sweet moments, and enjoying the company of friends. I’m known for my mellow nature, but I also have a playful side that comes out when we’re having fun! I’m looking for a forever family who cherishes loyalty and seeks a gentle companion to share life’s joyful moments. If you’re looking for unconditional love and endless cuddles, I’m just the friend you need. Let’s start our journey together!
I am a 6-year, 4-month-old female English Bulldog mix. I weigh 52.80 pounds. I love to go on short walks and cuddle with my bestie. A1861904
Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them.
Every adoption includes spay/neuter vaccinations and an engraved ID tag! These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets or at https://24petconnect.com/