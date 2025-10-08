Seniors invited to Trunk or Treat, Halloween party

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Sponsored post:

Menifee seniors are invited to celebrate Halloween the day after! Menifeeseniors.com will host the first annual Trunk or Treat Halloween Party for seniors 55+. Come in costume to the party at the Angel in Me offices at 27070 Sun City Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1 for candy, music, dancing and more fun!



