Seniors invited to Trunk or Treat, Halloween party
Sponsored post: Menifee seniors are invited to celebrate Halloween the day after! Menifeeseniors.com will host the first annual Trunk or T...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/seniors-invited-to-trunk-or-treat-halloween-party.html
Sponsored post:
Menifee seniors are invited to celebrate Halloween the day after! Menifeeseniors.com will host the first annual Trunk or Treat Halloween Party for seniors 55+. Come in costume to the party at the Angel in Me offices at 27070 Sun City Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1 for candy, music, dancing and more fun!
Menifee seniors are invited to celebrate Halloween the day after! Menifeeseniors.com will host the first annual Trunk or Treat Halloween Party for seniors 55+. Come in costume to the party at the Angel in Me offices at 27070 Sun City Blvd. at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1 for candy, music, dancing and more fun!