Menifee 24/7 honors Heritage High Athletes of the Month

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for September at Heritage High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.Football playerhas had a strong start to the season. He had 56 carries for 402 yards and 4 catches for 52 yards and 2 touchdowns through the end of September.“He has outstanding leadership as an underclassman with more to come in the second half of the season,” said coach Rick McClure.andwere honored for their accomplishments in September for the boys and girls cross country teams.was honored for her performances for the girls volleyball team.has led the girls golf team in every match she has played, said coach Michael Mattison.is the honoree from the boys water polo team.is the Athlete of the Month for the girls tennis team.is honored for her accomplishments with the cheer squad.“Vanessa has been on varsity cheer all four years at Heritage,” said coach Amy Frahn. “This year she was also chosen as a Captain. In addition to cheer, Vanessa is in her fourth year as part of the Bio Med program, she has been in Avid all four years and is a part of Link Crew. In her spare time, Vanessa is an amazing dancer. She dances competitively, but she took this year off to focus on her last year of cheer for Heritage and to get herself ready for college.“On and off the mat, Vanessa carries herself to a higher standard and works hard to lead by example. Her performances are always beautiful and graceful and she is extremely passionate about how she performs. She is a great leader to her fellow cheerleaders and is always someone who is willing to help out and teach new routines to anyone who needs assistance.”