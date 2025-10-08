Menifee 24/7 honors Paloma Valley Athletes of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for September at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were sel...

Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for September at Paloma Valley High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.is honored for his accomplishments with the football team.“As a senior quarterback and team captain, Orlando has demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and dedication both on and off the field,” said his coach, Juan Merida. “Orlando has overcome significant personal challenges related to family issues, yet he has never allowed those obstacles to define him. Instead, he used them as fuel to grow stronger and more focused.“Despite not starting the season as the first-string quarterback, Orlando remained committed to his team and worked tirelessly to earn his position. His grit, determination, and unwavering work ethic have made a lasting impact. Now, just five games into the season, Orlando ranks in the top 20 in the state in passing yards and has already thrown for 16 touchdowns.“His performance speaks for itself—but even more impressive is the character he displays every day. He leads by example, never makes excuses, and holds himself to a high standard. Orlando Gonzalez is not only a standout athlete but a remarkable young man. He exemplifies what it means to be a leader, a teammate, and a role model.”The doubles team ofand(both juniors) represent the girls tennis team this month. They are 20-3 on the season with six sweeps. Their aggressive play and their net play abilities are a big reason for the team’s 8-1 start.of the boys water polo team has been the team’s top scorer this season. As a captain, he leads the team to success with his hard work and dedication in and out of the pool.is honored for her performance with the girls volleyball team. At the end of September, the senior libero was just two aces away from the career ace record. She had 68 aces this season at the end of the month.of the boys cross country team is a three-year varsity starter. He was Runner of the Year in 2024. Michael finished third at the first league meet. He ran 16:34 at Woodbridge Invitational.“Michael is a great leader,” said coach Joe Ellet. “He encourages his teammates to keep putting in the work. He sets a great example with his unbeatable work ethic.”is the heart of the girls cross country team, said coach Rebekkah Ouk.“A dedicated senior, she has run all four years and spent the last three on varsity,” Ouk said. “Her unmatched work ethic and love for the sport are evident in everything she does, from pushing herself during workouts to encouraging others during tough races. She always leads by example and is someone her teammates look to for motivation, support, and guidance. Gaby is not only one of our top runners, but also a role model who embodies the true spirit of a student-athlete.”of the girls golf team “is a ray of sunshine with the most positive attitude,” said her coach. “She is the epitome of our wildcat character traits, ROAR. She is respectful, optimistic, ambitious, and responsible. Eli is dedicated to her academics and all the sports she is involved in.“We’ve had multiple matches ranging from 2-4 times a week this season where we get back to school when it’s dark around 8-9 p.m. Eli is responsible and will schedule time ahead to study for upcoming tests and complete her homework on time, knowing that she will be home late from golf. "She is taking a dual enrollment college math class and an AP class with her current GPA at 4.25 and an overall GPA of 3.89. That’s in addition to helping with our school culture, as she is also in ASB. With any challenging circumstance, I have always seen Eli rise up to the challenge with a smile on her face and with the utmost optimism.”of the cheer team is also an Athlete of the Month.“Her improvement and confidence has shown so much this season! She is a great team player and is always pushing herself and her team forward,” said her coach.