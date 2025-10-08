Menifee 24/7 honors Santa Rosa Athletes of the Month
Kaylee Johnson Skimin and Ben Judnick were honored Tuesday. Not pictured: Tyler Quaintance, Mya Sullivan.
By Doug Spoon, Editor
Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for September at Santa Rosa Academy. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.
“Tyler Quaintance has been a difference-maker all over the field this season,” said football coach Perry Jones. “On offense, he’s proven to be a reliable target, racking up 86 receiving yards while averaging 21 yards per game, and finding the end zone for 2 touchdowns. On defense, Tyler brings energy and toughness, tallying 31 tackles with 4 tackles for loss, showing he can shut down plays before they develop.
“But one of his biggest moments came on special teams, where he broke free for an electrifying 80-yard touchdown return against San Bernardino High School, a play that showcased his speed and game-changing ability.
“Whether it’s catching passes, making stops on defense, or delivering explosive plays on special teams, Tyler is a versatile athlete who consistently rises to the moment.”
Mya Sullivan, a sophomore and second-year varsity runner, is honored as the girls cross country Athlete of the Month.
“In just two seasons, Mya has become a cornerstone of our team, demonstrating exceptional dedication, focus, and leadership both on and off the course,” said her coach, Jeff Morabito. “From the very first practice, Mya has stood out for her outstanding work ethic, consistently pushing herself in the weight room, on the track, and during long-distance runs. Her commitment to improvement is matched by a positive attitude, respect for coaches and teammates, and a constant drive to set an example — embodying the values of excellence, integrity, respect, and sportsmanship that define Santa Rosa Academy cross country.
“Mya’s hard work has translated into impressive results this season. She has medaled in all five invitationals to date, including two overall victories. At the Bronco Roundup Invitational in Escondido, she claimed first place in her division, and she repeated the feat at the Grant Nunnally Invitational, highlighting her preparation, talent, and competitive spirit.
“Beyond her individual success, Mya is a vital part of our team culture. She consistently encourages and supports her teammates, setting the standard for effort, attitude, and leadership, and inspiring those around her to give their best.”
“We are proud to recognize Ben Judnick, a senior and team captain, as our September boys cross country Athlete of the Month,” Morabito said. “Ben has been a steady, guiding force for his teammates all season, leading with both his performance and his presence. Calm, focused, and reliable, he sets the tone at practices and meets, helping his teammates stay confident and composed even in the most challenging moments.
“On the course, Ben has shown remarkable consistency and improvement. While he has not yet claimed an overall division title, he has medaled in multiple invitationals, demonstrating his competitiveness and resilience. He has set personal records at several races, with a standout 3-mile time of 19:03.2 — currently the fastest on the Santa Rosa Academy team. These accomplishments reflect his dedication to training, his strategic racing, and his ability to push himself while maintaining control and form.
“Off the course, Ben exemplifies the qualities of a true leader. He encourages his teammates, offers advice, and models the focus, effort, and sportsmanship that are the foundation of our program. His presence is both motivating and reassuring, helping younger runners navigate the pressures of meets while inspiring them to reach their personal best.”
Kaylee Johnson Skimin is honored as Athlete of the Month on the girls golf team.
“Kaylee has competed as the No. 1 seed in every match this season and has maintained the top ranking for our team,” said coach Rachelle Aguirre. “She is dedicated, attending practices and taking personal time to work on her golf game. She has a positive attitude and truly enjoys all aspects of the game. She shows integrity and models our standards of a Ranger at SRA. Looking forward to her performance at league finals.”