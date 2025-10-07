Menifee Hospital briefly locked down during suicide threat

Menifee Police officers responded today at 6:35 a.m. to the parking lot of Menifee Global Hospital on McCall Boulevard after receiving the r...

Menifee Police officers responded today at 6:35 a.m. to the parking lot of Menifee Global Hospital on McCall Boulevard after receiving the report of a suicide threat, but no one was found in the area and it was determined there was no active threat, authorities said.The male caller stated he was in the parking lot and he intended to take his own life. The caller stated he would shoot anyone who attempted to approach his vehicle. The call abruptly ended with what sounded like a gunshot, according to a police department news release.The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers thoroughly searched the area and found no one. The lockdown was then lifted.“The Menifee Police Department takes all threats to public safety seriously and appreciates the swift cooperation of hospital staff and community members during this incident,” the news release stated.