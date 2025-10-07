Menifee Hospital briefly locked down during suicide threat

Menifee Police officers responded today at 6:35 a.m. to the parking lot of Menifee Global Hospital on McCall Boulevard after receiving the r...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/menifee-hospital-briefly-locked-down-during-suicide-threat.html

Menifee Police officers responded today at 6:35 a.m. to the parking lot of Menifee Global Hospital on McCall Boulevard after receiving the report of a suicide threat, but no one was found in the area and it was determined there was no active threat, authorities said.

The male caller stated he was in the parking lot and he intended to take his own life. The caller stated he would shoot anyone who attempted to approach his vehicle. The call abruptly ended with what sounded like a gunshot, according to a police department news release.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers thoroughly searched the area and found no one. The lockdown was then lifted.

“The Menifee Police Department takes all threats to public safety seriously and appreciates the swift cooperation of hospital staff and community members during this incident,” the news release stated.

Related

News 7374895503416163652
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS










Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item