Planning Commission approves Denny's restaurant

By Doug Spoon, Editor During a public hearing with no speakers and very little discussion, members of the Menifee Planning Commission last...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/planning-commission-approves-dennys-restaurant.html

By Doug Spoon, Editor

During a public hearing with no speakers and very little discussion, members of the Menifee Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a proposed Denny’s restaurant on Newport Road.

This really was no surprise, considering that all aspects of the Denny’s project were approved when it was part of the Menifee Crossroads center that was planned for the northeast corner of Newport and Bradley Roads in 2021. The center, which would’ve also included a specialty grocer, two retail shop structures and two office space structures, was dropped by the applicant after a lawsuit was threatened by the owner of a commercial center across the street.

At this time, only the Denny’s is being proposed for the nine-acre parcel. It will be positioned facing Newport toward the east end of the property. City of Menifee spokesman Phil Southard said there are still plans to develop the rest of the center, but there have been no applications yet.

The restaurant will be 4,500 square feet and the development will include 56 parking spaces.

Related

News 6329485385673116836
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS









Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item