Planning Commission approves Denny's restaurant
By Doug Spoon, Editor During a public hearing with no speakers and very little discussion, members of the Menifee Planning Commission last...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/planning-commission-approves-dennys-restaurant.html
By Doug Spoon, Editor
During a public hearing with no speakers and very little discussion, members of the Menifee Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a proposed Denny’s restaurant on Newport Road.
This really was no surprise, considering that all aspects of the Denny’s project were approved when it was part of the Menifee Crossroads center that was planned for the northeast corner of Newport and Bradley Roads in 2021. The center, which would’ve also included a specialty grocer, two retail shop structures and two office space structures, was dropped by the applicant after a lawsuit was threatened by the owner of a commercial center across the street.
At this time, only the Denny’s is being proposed for the nine-acre parcel. It will be positioned facing Newport toward the east end of the property. City of Menifee spokesman Phil Southard said there are still plans to develop the rest of the center, but there have been no applications yet.
The restaurant will be 4,500 square feet and the development will include 56 parking spaces.