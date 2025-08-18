Ex-Menifee janitor gets 90 years for 2010 sex crimes

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Lake Elsinore man who worked as a custodian at Evans Ranch Elementary School in Menifee last year was sentenced on...

A Lake Elsinore man who worked as a custodian at Evans Ranch Elementary School in Menifee last year was sentenced on Friday to 90 years to life for multiple sex crimes.All the charges against Javier Barrera date back to 2010. They include lewd acts with a child under 14; aggravated sexual assault of a child; and by force or fear. Barrera was convicted on 10 counts and was sentenced to 90 years to life with the possibility of parole.In December 2024, a Menifee Union School District official confirmed that Barrera was employed at Evans Ranch before his arrest in Moreno Valley on Nov. 14. No other information was given by the district, other than the fact that all of his charges dated back to 2020. There was no information released about how long Barrera was employed by MUSD or whether he was given a background check before being hired.It is unclear why charges weren’t filed until last year.