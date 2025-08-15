Pesina document includes allegations by three adult females

By Doug Spoon, Editor An additional court document reveals more details about the allegations against Menifee Police officer Juan Pesina, ...

An additional court document reveals more details about the allegations against Menifee Police officer Juan Pesina, who was charged Thursday with eight counts of sexual violence against two adult females while investigating domestic violence cases. It also includes allegations by a third adult female who claims she was harassed by Pesina for several months.The information was presented at a court appearance Thursday in which Pesina’s arraignment was set for Sept. 2 to answer charges including rape, sodomy, oral copulation, and assault with intent to commit rape, plus burglary. During those proceedings, prosecutors successfully argued that Pesina should be held without bail. He is being housed at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.In the declaration for bail increase, made public Friday, the victims were identified as a 36-year-old white female, allegedly assaulted in February 2023, and a 42-year-old Hispanic female, allegedly assaulted in January 2024. The original criminal complaint listed one of the felony counts as crimes against a female minor, but the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it was a clerical error and confirmed both victims were adults.The document states that Pesina sexually assaulted the first victim at her residence during his investigation of a domestic violence claim. It further alleges that Pesina turned off his body-worn camera and that his vehicle’s GPS system was not working that day and the next day, when he returned to the victim’s residence.The second victim told investigators that Pesina responded to her call to Menifee PD to report that her boyfriend had allegedly recorded them engaging in sex acts. She said Pesina viewed the videos and told her the videos “turned him on”. Pesina later allegedly showed up at her apartment and assaulted her in his vehicle outside the residence.The court document also identified a third alleged victim, a 34-year-old female, who told investigators her vehicle was pulled over by Pesina on May 2, 2023. She alleges that Pesina asked her out on a date and that she felt compelled to give him her cell phone number. She further alleges that Pesina began texting her and showing up at her residence to leave messages and drinks there.The woman told investigators that after several months of this behavior, she moved out of the area because she was being harassed and didn’t feel safe. According to the document, police records show that Pesina was on a “special detail” at the woman’s address on May 2, 2023 and that the GPS on his vehicle was not functioning that day. There is no dispatch call associated with the incident because the call was self-generated by Pesina.No charges were filed regarding incidents with the third woman.