Dog adoptions: Harry Pawter, Lacy looking for loving homes
Contributed content:
The two dogs listed below have been at the San Jacinto Animal Campus shelter for over 100 days. They need to go to a loving home where they can live normal and happy lives. Please consider adopting or fostering. You can make a difference in a shelter pet’s life.
Our shelters are in crisis. We’re out of space, and pets like Harry and Lacy urgently need homes. Adoption fees are waived all month long and now is the time to make a life-saving choice.
These pets and many more are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view the available pets for adoption at 24petconnect.com
Harry Pawter is a superhero that has been spotted at the shelter. He goes by Harry during the day and Krypto by night. He has superpowers that will amaze you. Strong, smart, and yes, although he is a super dog, he is a sweetheart! He is a 2-year, 2-month-old male American Bulldog mix, white and tan coloring. A1855981
Lacy is an adorable girl with a charming smile that lights up every room. With her adorable personality and friendly demeanor, she loves going for enjoyable walks. At one year and five months old, she is a delightful Siberian Husky mix. This sweet girl is eager to find her forever family and share her joy! A1845469
(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)