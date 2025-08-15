Corey McCoy & Triple Shot perform free at local concert

Posted by Doug Spoon
Sponsored post:

One week from today, escape the heat and enjoy a concert featuring Corey McCoy and Triple Shot. A blend of Outlaw Country, Blues and Rock. An optional dinner for only $10 includes a family recipe of Butter Chicken from Rasoi Indian Food. Local artists and artisans will be showing and selling their goods. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with Andrea Carli opening with some smooth jazz. From 7-8 p.m., enjoy the headliners. Thank you to this month's sponsors, Charmaine Summers and Angel In Me.

