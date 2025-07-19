Denny's makes another try for a spot at Newport, Bradley

A graphic design shows what a Denny's on Newport Road might look like. By Doug Spoon, Editor A Denny’s restaurant that was originally ...

A graphic design shows what a Denny's on Newport Road might look like.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A Denny’s restaurant that was originally included in plans for a commercial center proposed for the northeast corner of Newport Road and Bradley Road is once again up for approval.



The restaurant was part of a 2021 proposal for Menifee Crossroads, which was to be a 103,000-square-foot center to be built on nine acres of vacant land. The center would’ve also included a specialty grocer, two retail shop structures and two office space structures. The project was backed by the Tabrizizadeh family, which owns the Murrieta Denny’s, among others.



That project hit a snag when it was revealed that the City of Menifee would require a raised median on Bradley Road north of Newport Road as part of the project. That would’ve prevented northbound Bradley motorists from entering the Newport Plaza by turning left into that existing center on the northwest corner.



The project was approved by the Planning Commission, but an appeal was filed by Jeff Greenwald, the owner of Newport Plaza, stating that the median would “seriously impede access to Newport Plaza.” Greenwald threatened a lawsuit if the project was approved by the City Council. At a City Council meeting on Dec. 17, 2021, the Tabrizizadeh family withdrew the application for the project.



The current application is only for a Denny’s, to be located on part of that property. It would be placed a short distance east of Bradley Road, bordering Newport Road, with driveway access off Newport, said Phil Southard, public information officer for the City of Menifee.



The restaurant will be 4,500 square feet and the development will include 56 parking spaces. The project will be considered at a public hearing on Wednesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.



Southard said that there are still plans to develop the rest of the commercial center, although no projects have been brought forward at this time.



“The City has not received any formal applications yet, but the broker is actively marketing the site for additional retail and office spaces,” Southard said.



As for the controversy over the Bradley Road median and access to the center across the street … well, that chapter is closed, although there is lingering bitterness on one side.



Several weeks ago, the City of Menifee expanded Bradley Road from two lanes to four lanes north of Newport Road. Rather than installing a raised median, raised road markers and delineators were installed along the center line and a “no left turn” sign was posted, effectively putting an end to left-turn access into Newport Plaza.



“The expansion of Bradley Road to four lanes is consistent with the City’s General Plan and was a condition of approval for the Riverwalk Village project located to the north,” Southard said. “A second left-turn lane was also added on eastbound Newport Road, which required two receiving northbound lanes on Bradley Road. These improvements help strengthen the overall traffic capacity and safety of the roadways.”



Tom Powers, owner of the Giovanni’s restaurant in Newport Plaza, was vocal about his opposition to that left-turn closure during the 2021 Planning Commission and City Council meetings. This week, he again voiced his opposition to the closure, adding that it is hurting his business.



“The City has cut my business by 25 percent,” Powers said. “They did not notify me of this change beforehand. After it happened and I called, then they sent a notice out.”



As for another threat of a lawsuit, that apparently won’t happen. Jeff Greenwald, owner of the Newport Plaza, said he wasn’t notified in advance about this change either, but that it’s pointless to pursue legal action now.



“They did it without noticing us; they just did it on their own,” Greenwald said. “We’ve had meetings with the City and they keep citing the fact the driveway is too close to the intersection to accept left turns. They have no flexibility; basically, they don’t care.



“Why spend all that money on litigation when you’re gonna lose? It’s just an unfortunate circumstance created by a situation that got out of control.”



In an email to Menifee 24/7, Southard said, “Representatives from the Economic Development and Public Works Departments visited each business and provided information prior to the work being initiated.”



Greenwald acknowledged that the change doesn’t prevent motorists entering Newport Plaza. Eastbound traffic on Newport can still make a U-turn and enter through a driveway on Newport. Westbound traffic can also enter through that driveway.



“Semi delivery trucks approaching have to figure out the best way to get in, but they’ll just turn somewhere else and figure it out,” he said. “It makes it more difficult for them, but they’re not going to stop making deliveries because they have to make a couple extra turns.”



Greenwald said he is more concerned about the new access and exit point for the Denny’s. Customers leaving the property will enter Newport Road at the same spot motorists are changing lanes into a short right-hand turn lane to head north on Bradley.



“They’re going to allow ‘right turn out’ onto a six-lane highway at a bad location,” he said. “They’re going to have accidents there.”

Left turns into Newport Plaza are no longer allowed from Bradley Road.

Motorists making a quick lane change over a bike lane to turn right will have to watch for driveway exists.





