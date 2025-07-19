Paloma Wash pedestrian bridge parts arrive in Menifee

As shared from the City of Menifee Facebook page, major parts of the Paloma Wash pedestrian bridge arrived this week. The pre-fabricated ele...

As shared from the City of Menifee Facebook page, major parts of the Paloma Wash pedestrian bridge arrived this week. The pre-fabricated elements will be combined with the rest of the bridge parts to create a pathway for residents to travel back and forth between the marketplace and Central Park, where an amphitheater is being constructed. The bridge will allow people to park on the other side of the wash and walk over the bridge to enjoy the park in Town Center. A delay in delivery of materials has halted work on the amphitheater, however, and there is no new estimated time of completion.