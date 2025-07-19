Annie, Claudia, Sugar among those available for adoption now

Here are three of the dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus: Annie is a beautiful, friendly, and energetic girl.

Posted by Doug Spoon
Here are three of the dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:

Annie is a beautiful, friendly, and energetic girl. She is a 3-year-old spayed German Shepherd mix. Annie has been at the shelter for a while now and waits for her forever family to adopt her.

Claudia is ready for her new home. She would make a great pet. She is intelligent, athletic, and very friendly. She is 9-month-old female German Shepherd mix, tan and black coloring.

Sugar is a pleasure to have around. She is calm, sweet, and an overall good girl who deserves a loving home. She’s a little on the shy side, but she is such a love bug. Look at those kind eyes that touch your heart. She is a 2-year-old black and tan Rottweiler mix.

(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)

The San Jacinto Animal Campus is located at 581 So. Grand Ave, San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? Visit the website http://24petconnect.com/ to see these and many more adorable pets.




