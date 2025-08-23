Paloma Valley can't hold 14-3 lead in loss to Titans

Paloma Valley cornerback Isaiah Dandrige (21) closes in on an opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice) Paloma Valley High couldn’t hold onto a 14-3 l...

Paloma Valley cornerback Isaiah Dandrige (21) closes in on an opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Paloma Valley High couldn’t hold onto a 14-3 lead and ended up losing a 15-14 decision to Temescal Canyon in a nonleague football game Friday night at Paloma.



Temescal Canyon quarterback Thomas Hiblinski ran 5 yards for a touchdown with four minutes left in the game, giving the Titans their first lead of the game at 15-14. Paloma Valley was unable to score the rest of the way.



Paloma Valley quarterback Orlando Gonzalez gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 3-yard run. In the second quarter, Gonzalez passed 11 yards to Steven Olweny for a touchdown, and the PAT gave Paloma a 14-3 lead.



Temescal Canyon closed the game to 14-9 late in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Hiblinski to Anthony Neal-Long. There was no scoring in the third quarter.



Paloma Valley will play at Moreno Valley next Friday in another nonleague game.

Jason Jimenez (31) kicks a PAT for the Wildcats on Friday. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Wildcats quarterback Orlando Gonzalez is brought down by an opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Malik Carlton (8) fights for extra yardage Friday night. (Photo by Haven Rice)





