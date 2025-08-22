Heritage football team has a rough season opener

Heritage High quarterback Elijah Sanchez drops back to pass. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The football season got off to a rough s...

Heritage High quarterback Elijah Sanchez drops back to pass. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The football season got off to a rough start for the Heritage High Patriots, who suffered a 60-14 defeat at the hands of the Elsinore Tigers on Thursday night.

Senior running back Kai Tamagpong ran for three touchdowns and passed for another for Elsinore, which raced out to a 39-8 halftime lead and never looked back. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

The Patriots scored only a touchdown (plus a two-point conversion) in the final minute of the second quarter on a long pass from quarterback Elijah Sanchez, plus a TD in the closing minutes of the game on a long run.

Heritage will return to action next Friday, Aug. 29, in a home game against Kaiser High of Fontana.

Hayden Hill picks up yardage after recovering a bad snap on a punt attempt. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Coach Rich McClure gets the explanation on a penalty call. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 

Photo by Action Captures Media Group


 Photo by Action Captures Media Group

Matt Mason of the Patriots makes a pass reception. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)
 


