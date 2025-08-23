Liberty High falls short in 28-21 football season opener

Parris Peacock follows the blocking of Landon Alvarez for a touchdown. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Liberty High’s football team w...

Liberty High’s football team was outscored 21-7 in the final three quarters and lost its season opener at home to Temecula Valley Friday night, 28-21.



The Bison had a 14-7 lead when the visiting Golden Bears scored on a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter, then followed it up with a pass TD right before halftime to take a 21-14 lead. They increased their advantage of 28-14 on a rushing TD in the fourth quarter.



Liberty cut the deficit to 28-21 with a touchdown pass late in the game, and that’s the way it ended.



The Bison will play a nonleague game at Sultana on Thursday.

