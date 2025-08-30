Paloma Valley boys water polo team wins big, 23-4
The Paloma Valley High boys water polo team scored a 23-4 victory over Jurupa Valley on Friday. Leading scorers were Anthony Spaan with 9 goals, Jack Gallaher with 6 goals and Aleq Hussein with 3 goals.
