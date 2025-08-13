Liberty High Folklorico Club gaining in popularity

A relatively new student club at Liberty High School is gaining in popularity and will be performing again this school year. Students Josu...

A relatively new student club at Liberty High School is gaining in popularity and will be performing again this school year.



Students Josue Fierro and Neveah Villalobos created the Liberty High Ballet Folklorico Club with the support of a faculty advisor and is welcoming new students into the group. Josue explains the origins of the club and the reasons for its popularity.



“We started the club during a time when I honestly didn’t know if anyone would be interested,” Josue said. “It was very scary to put the idea out there, but I’m so glad I did because the response has been amazing.



“Folklórico has grown in popularity recently and it’s been incredible watching students join without any prior experience and fall in love with the dance and culture. One of the most rewarding parts of this experience has been seeing our members grow more confident and become so connected to each other.



With the help of my executive board and our amazing advisor, Senor Valle, we’ve worked hard to build something special and create the club to what it is now. This year we’re proud to share that the club has received funding for new folklórico dresses, which will help us grow more and stand out during our performances.



“We’ve also taken a modern approach to how we present ourselves online. Our social media has a trendy and eye-catching style that’s helped us stand out and attract more students to join. It’s not something you usually see from folklórico groups but it’s worked so well and it’s our way of staying true to tradition, but also including a touch of today’s trends!"



Students interested in joining the group at Liberty High School are encouraged to contact the club’s Instagram page, @lhsfolklorico.

Photo by Sofia Victoria Babcock - @sofvshots on Instagram



