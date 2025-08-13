MSJC welcomes 17,000 students for start of classes

MSJC students enjoy lunch during a break between classes on Tuesday. Contributed content: Mt. San Jacinto College welcomed approximately 1...

MSJC students enjoy lunch during a break between classes on Tuesday.

Mt. San Jacinto College welcomed approximately 17,000 students on Monday for the start of the 2025–26 academic year, with 30 percent beginning their educational journey at MSJC for the first time. The college enters the new term with historic milestones and national recognition, underscoring its commitment to equity, opportunity, and student achievement.



MSJC students reached the college’s highest success rate ever -- 74.3 percent -- while course completion rates climbed to a record 89.9 percent. More students than ever – 53 percent—are earning degrees in three years or less, supported by streamlined pathways that help them reach their goals efficiently.



“These achievements reflect the dedication and talent of our students and the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff to fostering accessible, high-quality learning,” said MSJC Superintendent/President Dr. Roger Schultz.



The college also celebrates landmark accomplishments:



-- Named Best Community College in the Region for the second consecutive year by The Press-Enterprise readers.

-- Received full reaffirmation of accreditation through 2032.

-- Earned AAAHC accreditation for the Student Health Center.

-- Recognized as one of America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek.

-- Honored in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications for impact and access.



With exciting course offerings, strong enrollment, and thriving learning environments in face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats, MSJC offers flexible options and a vibrant campus experience. Students are encouraged to engage in leadership, student government, clubs, athletics, and performing arts, and to make use of resources such as tutoring, mental health support, food pantries, and Eagles Landing Centers.



“This year, we’re excited to see our students continue setting ambitious goals and achieving them,” Dr. Schultz said. “The environment we’ve created empowers our Eagles to thrive, explore opportunities, and reach new heights.”



For more information, visit www.msjc.edu.