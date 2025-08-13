Santa Rosa football players have some big shoes to fill

Andy Sharp takes some snaps at quarterback for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Doug Spoon, Editor While it’s...

While it’s safe to say that Santa Rosa Academy football coaches have done a fair amount of experimenting with the roster during preseason practice, there’s no doubt that the Rangers have taken advantage of their options in preparing for their season opener.



The Rangers, who open at home Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. against Cathedral City, have moved around bodies and are ready to maximize their talent despite a big roster turnover, coach Perry Jones said this week. Jones is confident of the team’s chances despite the loss of quarterback Daniel Marlow, a fullback, three offensive linemen and three linebackers.



“We’re taking people from different positions and seeing if we can fill those roles,” Jones said. “We’re creating scenarios in practice to see how people fit. So far it has worked well in 7-on-7 and in our scrimmage last week.



“We’re starting to get positions tightened up. You’re not going to replace those guys, but we can find talented players to take over. That process will probably go on to some degree throughout the season."



Marlow will definitely be missed. He passed for 1,403 yards and 16 touchdowns in leading the Rangers to an 8-3 record last year. Marlow also rushed for 937 yards and 23 TDs. Jacob Goode, who backed him last year, will take over the starting quarterback job.



“Jacob got a lot of cleanup time late in games,” Jones said. “He’s a very strong leader.”



Jones will also look to returning starter Dominic Vincente-Thomas for leadership. The wide receiver caught 22 passes for 297 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024.



SRA has returning defensive linemen in Luke Hamilton and Nathan Jimenez, plus cornerback Christopher Ramirez.



“We’ve had a lot of success the last few years,” Jones said. “The kids know what we’re trying to do, and they’re pushing to make it happen. They know we had a big turnover, especially with high-powered offensive weapons like Marlow.”



Jones is looking for big things from linebacker and fullback Ryan Peterson, who moves over from defensive end. Nate Bock will step into a bigger role at fullback as well.



The Rangers’ season opener will be the second game of a doubleheader that will start off with the JV game.

