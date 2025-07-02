'Shakespeare in the Park' presents 'Romeo and Juliet'

Sponsored post: Enjoy the dramatic performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Full Circle Players under the star...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/shakespeare-in-park-presents-romeo-and-juliet.html

Sponsored post:

Enjoy the dramatic performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Full Circle Players under the stars at the Sun City Civic Association amphitheater on July 25. For details, look for the flier on the City of Menifee's Special Events webpage:

https://www.cityofmenifee.us/291/Special-Events 




Related

Shakespeare in the Park 3292342396127661137
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item