'Shakespeare in the Park' presents 'Romeo and Juliet'

Sponsored post: Enjoy the dramatic performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Full Circle Players under the star...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/shakespeare-in-park-presents-romeo-and-juliet.html

Sponsored post:



Enjoy the dramatic performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Full Circle Players under the stars at the Sun City Civic Association amphitheater on July 25. For details, look for the flier on the City of Menifee's Special Events webpage:



https://www.cityofmenifee.us/291/Special-Events





