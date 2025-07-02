Perris man dies in solo motorcycle crash on Bradley Road

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Perris man died in a solo motorcycle crash Tuesday night in the Sun City community in Menifee, authorities said. ...

A Perris man died in a solo motorcycle crash Tuesday night in the Sun City community in Menifee, authorities said.The 20-year-old male, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Bradley Road just north of Cherry Hills Boulevard, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The crash occurred about 9:16 p.m.Officers were working a DUI enforcement operation when they observed a motorcycle rider fail to stop for a stop sign at Bradley Road and Desert Hills Road. They activated their emergency equipment and attempted to catch the motorcycle for a traffic enforcement stop. As the motorcycle continued to speed away in what appeared to be an attempt to evade them, officers chose not to pursue the motorcycle and turned off their emergency equipment.The officers did continue to drive north on Bradley Road, however, and soon discovered that the motorcycle had crashed just north of Cherry Hills Boulevard. Officers performed life-saving measures until CAL FIRE and AMR personnel arrived. The male was pronounced dead soon after.The preliminary investigation and witness accounts indicated that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the west curb of Bradley Road. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone who may have additional information related to this crash investigation is asked to contact Officer Clay with the Menifee Police Department Traffic Unit at 951-723-1566 or the Traffic Unit at 951-723-1500.