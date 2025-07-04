Here's another group of loving dogs up for adoption

Many adorable pets await adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus. Rick is a wonderful boy overall. During this photoshoot, Rick was a ...

Rick is a wonderful boy overall. During this photoshoot, Rick was a happy and loving boy. In our short time with him, he truly captured our hearts. He knows the "sit" command and is socializing. Having been at the shelter for 180 days, he deserves to find a loving home. Can you or someone you know give him a chance? He waits patiently at the San Jacinto Animal Campus. Rick is a male, 5-year-old Siberian Husky mix, black and white, and weighs 64 pounds. A1836343.



Panda is a smart girl. She learns fast and aims to please. She loves treats. She knows the sit and shake hand command. She is a gorgeous 2-year-old female Siberian Husky mix, black and white in color, and weighs 50 pounds. A1852242.



Brooklyn is a very calm and friendly girl. She is a little shy, but she will warm up to you quickly. If you come by the San Jacinto Campus to meet this girl, she will steal your heart. She just needs someone to give her a chance. Will you? She can’t wait to meet you! She is a 1-year-10-month-old female Cattle Dog/German Shepherd mix. She weighs 36 pounds and is brown and black in color. A1845606.



Benny is such a handsome boy, as you can see in the photo. He is an energetic boy who enjoys taking long walks. Friendly and playful, Benny enjoys meeting new people. He is a neutered male Pit Bull mix, 2 years and 1 month old, and weighs 50 pounds. He is grey and white in color. If you're looking for a handsome, intelligent, and loyal companion, Benny is the pet for you! Come by the San Jacinto Animal Campus and meet him. You won't be disappointed! Let's share these posts and find them their furever homes. A1859413.



These and many more adorable furballs can’t wait to meet you. They are at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. If you can’t make it to the shelter, you can view them and many more at https://24petconnect.com



(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)







