MSJC receives accreditation renewal for next seven years

Mt. San Jacinto College is proud to announce that its accreditation has been officially reaffirmed for the next seven years by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC). This recognition underscores the college’s commitment to academic quality, institutional integrity, and student success.The Commission’s decision follows a comprehensive evaluation process that included MSJC’s Institutional Self-Evaluation Report (ISER), a peer review team site visit, and a detailed analysis of evidentiary materials. The final action letter from ACCJC commends the college for meeting and, in several areas, exceeding all eligibility requirements and accreditation standards. Notably, the college received no compliance recommendations, signifying full alignment with the Commission's expectations.“This extraordinary achievement is a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and collective commitment of our entire college community,” said Rebecca Teague, MSJC’s Vice President of Student Services and Accreditation Liaison Officer. “From faculty and classified professionals to administrators and students, everyone played a critical role in making this possible. Our college was recognized not just for meeting standards, but for leading with heart, innovation, and equity.”The ACCJC issued two formal commendations recognizing exemplary practices at MSJC:For its institution-wide initiative, “Call to Action: Radical Reduction of Opportunity Gaps for African American and Black Students,” which demonstrates sustained, inclusive dialogue and meaningful efforts to promote equity and eliminate achievement gaps.For the outstanding work of the Veterans Resource Center (VRC), lauded for its data-informed, personalized approach to engaging and supporting veteran students.“These commendations reflect the heart of who we are as an institution: equity-minded, student-focused, and relentlessly dedicated to serving all who walk through our doors,” added Teague.In addition to these accolades, the Commission offered one recommendation for improvement related to institutional effectiveness. The college has already taken steps to address this by implementing a new syllabus management system to better align course learning outcomes with official course outlines. This recommendation will be addressed in MSJC’s Midterm Report due in 2029.“The reaffirmation of our accreditation is more than a milestone. It is a testament to the integrity, excellence, and shared purpose that defines Mt. San Jacinto College,” said Dr. Roger Schultz, MSJC Superintendent/President. “I could not be prouder of our team. This success belongs to every member of our college community, and it fuels our continued commitment to transforming learners, transforming communities, and transforming lives.”The next comprehensive review will begin in Fall 2031, concluding with a focused site visit in Spring 2032. In the meantime, MSJC will continue its mission of delivering high-quality, accessible education that uplifts students and strengthens the region.