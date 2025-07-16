Hemet man located in Menifee, arrested for murder

By Doug Spoon, Editor Following a six-month investigation, a Hemet man was arrested on a murder charge after Sheriff's deputies located him in Menifee, authorities said.

By Doug Spoon, Editor

Following a six-month investigation, a Hemet man was arrested on a murder charge after Sheriff’s deputies located him in Menifee, authorities said.

Johnathen Amezola, 25, was arrested on Antelope Road on July 6, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. He is accused of the Jan. 12 murder of 20-year-old Raul Solorio of Hemet.

Deputies from the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1800 block of Normandy Court at 1:11 a.m. on Jan. 12 to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. They located an adult male suffering from significant injuries. Solorio was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon thereafter, a juvenile male arrived at a local hospital and received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined that he was injured during the same incident.

Amezola was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder and is being held with bail set at $1 million. He faces a July 23 court date. If anyone has additional information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact Master Investigator D. Robertson with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-1777.

