Applications sought for Senior Advisory Committee

Public notice from the City of Menifee: Pursuant to Government Code Section 54974(a), notice is being given that a vacancy exists on the S...

Public notice from the City of Menifee:

Pursuant to Government Code Section 54974(a), notice is being given that a vacancy exists on the Senior Advisory Committee effective July 3, 2025. Interested persons can apply to fill the vacancy in the Office of the City Clerk. Applications will be accepted until July 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. Appointment to the Committee is expected to take place on or after Aug. 6, 2025.

For more information regarding the position and to access the application, please contact the City Clerk’s Department at 951-672-6777 or visit the City’s website at www.cityofmenifee.us/178/Committees-Commissions.

The position will require attendance at one regularly scheduled meeting per month at 10 a.m. and other special meetings as called. To be eligible, an individual must be a current resident of the City residing within District 3 (southeast Menifee), a registered voter, must be at least 55 years old, and may not serve on any other City commission, City Committee (except MCAC), hold a City office, or be employed by the City. The individual selected to serve will take an oath and agree to an Ethics Code. The term of office will end December 2026.

Stephanie Roseen
City Clerk

