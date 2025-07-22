City of Menifee recognizes 'Parks Make Life Better Month'
Members of the Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission joined members of the City Council last week for a proclamation recognizing July as ...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/city-of-menifee-recognizes-parks-make-life-better-month.html
Members of the Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission joined members of the City Council last week for a proclamation recognizing July as "Parks Make Life Better Month." There are 48 parks in the City of Menifee -- 22 maintained by the City of Menifee and 26 by Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District. Menifee recently celebrated the opening of Banner Village Park on the east end of the city off Newport Road. For information on Menifee parks, visit https://cityofmenifee.us/285/City-Parks