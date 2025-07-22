Assembly bills, advocacy group address e-bike safety issues

In February, Menifee Union School District and Menifee PD sponsored a public forum about e-bike safety. (File photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor ...

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two Assembly bills regarding e-bike safety, while a local group continues to lobby for more data and action to reduce serious injuries from these increasingly popular bikes.



AB 544 requires e-bikes to be equipped with a red reflector or flashing red light that is visible in a car’s headlights from 500 feet.



AB 545 adds to the existing law, which prohibits tampering with an e-bike to increase its speed capabilities. Current law prohibits people from selling a device that modifies the speed. This bill also prohibits the sale or use of internet apps that are designed to increase the speed of e-bikes.



Meanwhile, a group headed by a trauma prevention nurse at Inland Valley Hospital in Wildomar is gathering data for a statewide study coordinated by San Jose State University to better understand the impact of e-bikes. Stephanie Jensen recently conducted an online meeting with several individuals invited to share their findings and opinions, including Laz Peterson, a member of the Menifee Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission who has been outspoken about the need for increased e-bike safety.



Menifee 24/7 also sat in on the meeting and has pledged to help increase awareness of safety issues with e-bikes and actions being taken to address those issues. According to the Menifee Police Department, in 2023 there were six collisions involving e-bikes in Menifee. In 2024, there were 16.



Jensen also volunteers as the chair of the California Emergency Nurses Association Government Affairs committee. The e-bike workgroup she coordinates is facilitated by California ENA, which also has other injury prevention initiatives such as Stop the Bleed, Drowning Prevention, and the “Every 15 Minutes” distracted driving educational program.



One of the goals of the ENA e-bike group is to “provide a clear, concise, consistent appeal to the emotion” of lawmakers who can continue to create legislation on e-bike safety, as well as find ways to educate e-bike riders – both youth and adults – about traffic laws and e-bike regulations. The group is corresponding with State Senator Kelly Seyarto in its mission.



According to a member of the group, data collected from 96 hospitals statewide is being analyzed to determine the impact e-bike accidents have had on the health of individuals. Early studies show that in 2024, there were double the amount of e-bike trauma cases reported in 2023.



Members of the workgroup are encouraged to communicate with local legislators and attend town halls to increase awareness of the problem.



“There is a certain level of accountability in these bills, so they’re on the right page,” Jensen said. “But what is our messaging? That e-bikes are more powerful than bicycles and we need more education about them. There should be school district meetings and other ways of educating students and adults.”



Members of the group are planning to draft a letter to local legislators “to endorse a call for policy development to promote safety in e-bikes.” Another goal is better regional reporting of injuries.



In addition, the Menifee Police Department plans several educational programs at local schools this year to address the issue, in addition to an increase in enforcement. In February, the City Council passed an ordinance giving police officers the authority to issue administration citations for e-bike violations.



Unlike a criminal citation, which can include jail time and a criminal mark on one’s record, an administrative citation is a civil citation with fines administered by the local government. An administrative citation is given to the e-biker rider and their parents, but there is no criminal mark against the youth’s record when they apply for a driver’s license.



Even so, under the new ordinance, a citation for improper use of an e-bike can now carry a fine of up to $500. In addition, each day a citation is given to the same rider constitutes a new offense. Parents will be notified and can also be cited as responsible for their child’s actions.



On June 25, five Surron dirt bikes – illegal on city streets without certain modifications -- were impounded during a motorcycle safety operation conducted by Menifee PD.

