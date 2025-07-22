City continues to deny access to info regarding PD complaints
Nearly two months after Menifee 24/7 first reported on a number of allegations of misconduct and abuse of power within the Menifee Police Department, city officials have given no update on “internal investigations” into the allegations. Moreover, they continue to deny public records requests for documents that could detail the extent of the alleged misconduct.
After conducting multiple interviews with current and former Menifee PD officers regarding the allegations, Menifee 24/7 reported on May 27 that at least 15 officers and 24 total PD Department personnel had left in the last year.
“There are four or five people in the administration that are the problem,” said a source who requested anonymity. “So many people have left. [Former HR Analyst] Bryan Melton got so sick of it, he left. There is a lack of trust and transparency. If any situation arises, they are so quick to throw you to IA (Internal Affairs).”
The controversy first came to light when various sources came forth with accusations of a department cover-up of an employee survey that included complaints about the alleged misconduct and abuse of power. The survey was conducted as part of an officer’s PhD project and was approved by department leadership, sources say.
Both City Manager Armando Villa and Menifee PD Chief Chris Karrer confirmed that the survey exists. Villa said it was not approved by staff, but sources say there is communication between the officer and a lieutenant that confirms approval of the survey. The City denied a public records request by Menifee 24/7 for those emails.
In addition, the City denied a public records request for a copy of the survey, with city attorney Jeff Melching citing in a letter to Menifee 24/7 a government code that says:
“An agency shall justify withholding any record by demonstrating that the record in question is exempt under express provisions of this division, or that on the facts of the particular case the public interest served by not disclosing the record clearly outweighs the public interest served by disclosure of the record.”
More recently, Menifee 24/7 made a public records request for a copy of a “cease and desist” letter several sources say was sent to the author of the survey and others, threatening disciplinary action if they discussed the matter. That request also was denied, with the response saying, “The City has determined that there are no public records responsive to your request.”
Villa did not respond to a recent email from Menifee 24/7 requesting an update on the internal investigations. Instead, Public Information Officer Phil Southard wrote the following in an email:
“As mentioned previously, while there is currently not a department-wide investigation, there are active internal investigations on specific claims in process through the City’s Human Resources Department, but the details remain confidential as they relate to personnel matters. When appropriate, outside investigators are utilized in the process.”
Menifee 24/7 had previously asked whether outside investigators would be used, stating that many of the accusations are against Menifee PD leaders who might possibly be in charge of the internal investigations.
Meanwhile, Karrer returned last week from what was described as medical leave – nearly two months after being placed on leave the same week Menifee 24/7’s original news report was published. He has not commented on the controversy.
While Menifee 24/7 explores its legal options in gaining access to the public records that are not being shared, two Menifee PD officers remain on lengthy administrative leave – the most recent of several officers who were similarly investigated. According to one source, the author of the survey has been on leave for six months without any resolution. Another officer has been on leave for four months.
Additional details of allegations made by current and former officers can be found in this news article. Menifee will continue to follow this ongoing story.