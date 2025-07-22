Bradley Road closure at Salt Creek to begin Aug. 4

By Doug Spoon, Editor The closure of Bradley Road for construction of a bridge across Salt Creek will begin on 7 a.m. Aug. 4, said a repr...

The closure of Bradley Road for construction of a bridge across Salt Creek will begin on 7 a.m. Aug. 4, said a representative of the project at last week’s Menifee City Council meeting.Andrea Suarez, outreach director for the project, said the project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026. Bradley Road will be closed between Rio Vista Drive and Potomac Drive for approximately 14 months. In the meantime, motorists will have to use the 215 Freeway or Murrieta Road to travel between the downtown section of Menifee and the Sun City community.The $17.6 million project will include a 365-foot-long bridge with two lanes each way, bike lanes and a sidewalk. This is designed to improve the flow of traffic on that north-south traffic route, as well as keep the road open during rainstorms when Salt Creek floods.Suarez said the developer sent notice by direct mail to 7,200 residents in the area and made door-to-door visits to those living along the creek. Comments and questions can be emailed to BradleyBridge@cityofmenifee.us or through a hotline at 951-614-6328.