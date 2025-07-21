Chamber of Commerce CEO Luna names Citizen of Month

Katie Luna, president and CEO of the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce, was honored by the City Council last week as Menifee’s Citizen of t...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/chamber-of-commerce-ceo-luna-named-citizen-of-month.html

Katie Luna, president and CEO of the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce, was honored by the City Council last week as Menifee’s Citizen of the Month.

Luna has played a vital role in revitalizing business connections in the city, helping the Chamber add about 40 businesses in the last quarter. She appears at many events – those related to the Chamber and others – to help support the city.

“She has uplifted and re-energized morale in the Chamber,” said Mayor Ricky Estrada in making the presentation. “Katie decided to move to Menifee and re-invest in our community.”

“You’re not just in a Chamber bubble,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin. “We see you everywhere at events.”

Luna spoke of the gratitude she has for the opportunity she has been given.

“The Lord gives me the fire to wake up every day and do work for the community,” she said. “At the Chamber, we want to be a spark to change things for the good. We want to champion our residents and help our non-profits come together. Having a very strong team makes a difference.”

Related

News 4790296750504983125
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item