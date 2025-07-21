DUI checkpoint results in two arrests, 16 citations

Press release from Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE – A total of 1,224 vehicles were screened with one individual arrested for Driving U...

MENIFEE – A total of 1,224 vehicles were screened with one individual arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and one individual arrested for resisting, delaying, and/or obstructing an officer in his/her duties while conducting a DUI/DL checkpoint on Saturday, July 19.The checkpoint took place near the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and Laguna Vista between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. During that time, 10 drivers were cited for driving without a valid license. Additional officers patrolled the surrounding area, making traffic stops for various vehicle code violations. In total, 51 stops were conducted, and 16 citations were issued.Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.The Menifee Police Department is committed to preventing, deterring, and arresting impaired drivers in Menifee and will continue to make it a top priority. The Menifee Police Department will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on a date to be determined.Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.