Contributed content: Two standout athletes from Santa Rosa Academy’s freelance swim team, led by Coach Krug, were honored by the school fo...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/santa-rosa-honors-freelance-swimmers-performances.html

Two standout athletes from Santa Rosa Academy’s freelance swim team, led by Coach Krug, were honored by the school for their outstanding performance and sportsmanship during the month of May.Hudson Snell, a senior, has served as a consistent leader throughout the season. Known for his positive attitude and mentorship, Hudson has been an encouraging presence for the team’s younger swimmers, setting an example both in and out of the pool.Madison Flores, a sophomore, made an impressive mark this season by earning CIF consideration times in six individual events. She advanced to the consolation finals and secured a 14th place finish in the girls 100-yard breaststroke. Madison’s dedication, competitive spirit, and supportive nature make her an invaluable teammate.Santa Rosa Academy is proud of these athletes and their commitment to excellence in both performance and character.